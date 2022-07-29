ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Author Dr. Tania Wiseman's New Audiobook 'Dragon Slayers' is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Satan's Deceptive Ways and Avoiding Them as a Child of God

by Newswire
July 29, 2022 6:00 AM | 2 min read
Recent audiobook release 'Dragon Slayers' from Audiobook Network author Dr. Tania Wiseman is a powerful and informative teaching on the various ways in which Satan's ways tempt followers of God every day and how to fight back against his evil forces. By creating a discussion around Biblical scripture, Wiseman shows how God's word can be used in everyday life to protect oneself against sin.

SEYMOUR, Ind. - July 29, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Dr. Tania Wiseman, a graduate of missionary ministries from the Kings Cross Victory Bible College and the founder of Faith in Flight jail ministry and bible ministry, has completed her new audiobook "Dragon Slayers": a fascinating look at how one can fight back against Satan and his forces by applying Biblical teachings to one's daily life.

"When I was a child, my grandfather Claude Polley Sr. would tell me stories of Bible heroes," shares Wiseman. "He called them dragon slayers. I would be a warrior, a dragon slayer, one day. That was what he would always say.

"This book is dedicated to all the dragon slayers, warriors. Its purpose is to help you to understand who you are in Christ and to believe what the Word says about you. Walk hand in hand with our beloved Jesus. You are a dragon slayer. Now get dressed and get out there. Dragons are roaming loose."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Dr. Tania Wiseman's new audiobook encourages listeners to strengthen their relationships with God and aims at helping one recognize their potential as a child of God. Armed with the knowledge and necessary weapons to fight back against Satan found within Wiseman's writings, "Dragon Slayers" is the perfect companion for those seeking to follow Jesus into the righteous path of salvation and rebuke those forces which seek to destroy God.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Dragon Slayers" by Dr. Tania Wiseman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon. 

Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening. 

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Author Dr. Tania Wiseman's New Audiobook 'Dragon Slayers' is a Comprehensive Guide to Understanding Satan's Deceptive Ways and Avoiding Them as a Child of God

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.