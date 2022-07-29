Dorothy A. Campbell's New Audiobook 'It Happened in Manhattan' is a Memoir of Hard Work and Perseverance by a Victim of a Deception With Long-Lasting Consequences

Rembert, SC - July 29, 2022 - (

Dorothy A. Campbell, a retired nurse currently operating her own legal services business, has completed her new audiobook "It Happened in Manhattan": a cautionary tale of naïve vulnerability and predatory deception in New York City.

Author Dorothy A. Campbell introduces her book, writing, "In this book, I will be discussing how I became a victim, the trouble it caused me and how I overcame this tragedy that occurred in 1972. I will also present a recent case of a scam that took place over the Internet that was shared with me by an acquaintance. I will be focusing on the common everyday fraud like the one I was involved in. This is where a person or persons walk up to you and pull a scam to steal your possessions. This book will answer the question I asked myself many times over the years. 'Why me?' Before I share my story, I would like to share my state of mind prior to 1972 and some aspects of my life leading up to the scam."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Dorothy A. Campbell's new audiobook is an eye-opening memoir that highlights the risks inherent in society and the far-ranging impact a criminal deception can have on the life of the victim.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "It Happened in Manhattan" by Dorothy A. Campbell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

