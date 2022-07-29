Oscar Taylor and Marcia Taylor's New Audiobook 'Down Side Up' is a Thoughtful Examination on How One Can Stay Away From Trouble and Lead a Successful Life

MIAMI - July 29, 2022 - (

)

Oscar Taylor and Marcia Taylor have completed their new audiobook "Down Side Up": a stirring look at how one can take their life and create an easy path to fulfillment without having to harm others through harmful choices.

"Life only comes around once so do whatever makes you happy and be with whoever makes you smile: as long as it is right and legal," shares Taylor and Taylor. "Respect people and their feelings even if it doesn't mean anything to you, it could mean a lot to the next person. You don't have to go down the same road other people are heading. Follow your own path that will lead you exactly where you are supposed to be going and stay true to yourself. People need to know that their actions do affect others, so be careful what you say or do. It's not always about you. The greatest prison people live in is the fear of what other people think. When you rise in life, your family and friends know who you are and where you are. But if and when you ever fall down, then you will know who your real family and friends are. Be happy with the little or large that you have; there are people who have nothing but still manage to smile. Be happy with good health and strength as they are always the best. Every morning that we are alive is a symbol of rebirth of our life. Forget about yesterday's bad moments and make today the most beautiful day of your life. Distance yourself from people who make you angry, lie to you, disrespect you, use you, put you down, or look down on you. Every person should be respected."

Oscar Taylor and Marcia Taylor's audiobook emphasizes the importance of instilling kind behaviors into one's daily thoughts and actions to create a positive and uplifting existence. Through the suggestions found within "Down Side Up," listeners of all backgrounds will learn the key to happiness lies within kindness.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Down Side Up" by Oscar Taylor and Marcia Taylor through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: