Author Cherice TyRhonda Peagler's new Audiobook 'Candy Apples' is a thought-provoking story about doing the right thing despite what others may choose to do or think

Cherice TyRhonda Peagler, who works as a mental health clinician and helps others through life's challenges, has completed her new audiobook "Candy Apples": a delightful and engaging tale of showing integrity and making moral choices.

Published by Audiobook Network, author Cherice TyRhonda Peagler's new audiobook follows Cameron, a young boy whose mother tries to teach him right from wrong and raise him to be able to make important decisions on his own. When his friends come over for a back-to-school celebration, an opportunity arises that puts Cameron's honesty to the test and challenges him to recall principles that he has been taught.

As his friends try to persuade him to test the rules, Cameron will have the opportunity to think about the different outcomes and reflect on which choice is the best for all involved. "Candy Apples" is a wonderful parenting aid to help spark dialogue about the importance of being trustworthy. "Candy Apples" is an encouraging tale for listeners of all ages that presents a real-life problem that challenges someone with making the right decision despite pressure from others.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Candy Apples" by Cherice TyRhonda Peagler through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

