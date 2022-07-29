Author Rick Hancock's New Audiobook 'Good Commander, Bad Commander' is a Unique Collection of Short Stories That Explore Varying Types of Leaders

DERRY, N.H. - July 29, 2022 - (

)

Rick Hancock, a twenty-year veteran of the army who served as both a paratrooper and helicopter pilot, has completed his new audiobook "Good Commander, Bad Commander": an engaging exploration of managerial styles and an employee's faith.

Author Rick Hancock is a retired Army Officer and current owner of Hancock Management LLC. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lake Superior State College and a master's degree from the University of Southern California.

Hancock shares, "If you never have trouble with your boss, don't bother reading this. If you never wonder, 'What is God doing with me?', don't bother reading this. The short stories I will tell are all true and are my personal experiences while in the Army. They all describe normal human behaviors by managers, both military and civilian. The reason I tell them is that it's my hope that they are an encouragement to anyone who faces similar problems in their jobs and to reassure you that God is watching over you and has a plan for you. You do the right thing every time and let God handle the fallout. Again, if you never have these problems and questions, you should put this aside and read something else."

Published by Audiobook Network, author Rick Hancock's new audiobook is a compelling anthology of short stories that offer encouragement and honesty.

Hancock regales listeners with the chronicles of his varied work history that examine how significantly one's faith can guide them during difficult times, both in private and business endeavors.

Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Good Commander, Bad Commander" by Rick Hancock through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.

Audiobooks are the fastest-growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.

Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: