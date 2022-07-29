Author Brian Pellegrino's New Book, 'At the Edge of a Heartbeat,' is an Autobiographical Novel That Shares a Meaningful Story of a Father's Medical Condition

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - July 29, 2022 - (

)

Brian Pellegrino, who lives in Farmingdale, New York, with his wife, has completed his new book, "At the Edge of a Heartbeat": a gripping and potent novel that takes readers through a family's difficult journey as the father suffers from an unknown medical condition.

In early December, an eerie chill fills the air as a suburban family sets out to find the perfect Christmas tree. Before they can get a chance to string the lights, this tight-knit family of four, amid the holiday season, is devastated when a mysterious medical condition puts the father of two, Richard, into a coma. Medical experts are baffled and struggle to find answers. The mother and sons look on helplessly as they struggle to keep hope alive.

With each passing day, life slowly drains from the once-mighty evergreen as Richard seems to pull further and further away from his family. With fate fighting against them at every turn, their faith is put to the test. Tensions will rise, tempers will flare, and secrets will be revealed in this true story of love, family, scandal, and hope.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian Pellegrino's engaging true story invites readers to discover how the family copes with this crisis. Will they make it to Christmas? Will their lives ever be the same?

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "At the Edge of a Heartbeat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

