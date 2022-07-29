Agorapulse to Host Second Agency Summit for Digital Marketing Pros



Agorapulse, a leader in social media management software, announces the return of its Agency Summit - the biggest collection of content, training, and thought leaders in the social media world - on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Now in its second year, Agency Summit is a masterclass for digital marketing professionals to learn from industry leaders and come away with practical, tactical advice on how to grow their agencies. Agency Summit takes place virtually and is free to attend.

Agency Summit will feature dynamic keynote presentations from international bestselling authors Jonah Berger and Andrew Davis, plus more than 50 speakers and breakout sessions designed to help digital marketing professionals generate more leads, increase revenue, and retain more customers. Speakers include:

Rand Fishkin , co-founder and CEO of SparkToro, an audience research solution used by 1400+ marketing teams, agencies, and consultants

"The biggest indicator of future business success is how much an agency invests in itself today," said Darryl Praill, Chief Marketing Officer of Agorapulse. "Understanding time is money, smart agencies are intentionally committing to developing their knowledge and expertise at Agency Summit; it's the fastest, most productive and impactful way to gain actionable insights they can start implementing and monetizing immediately."

Agency Summit attendees will learn from global brands including Microsoft, Adobe, Ericsson and Airmeet. Programming includes one-on-one speed networking, live post-session Q&As and opportunities to connect with the speakers, virtual table discussions, and conversations around timely and relevant topics in breakout sessions. Leaders from more than 2,600 agencies attended the inaugural summit in 2021.

To learn more about Agency Summit '22 and register to attend for free, visit https://agorapulse.com/summit.

ABOUT AGORAPULSE

Agorapulse is the world's most trusted social media management solution, used daily by over 31,000 social media managers. Agorapulse provides valuable insights that allow marketers to measure the real impact of their campaigns and prove social media ROI.

With its powerful features, businesses can listen to what customers are saying, engage in meaningful conversations, and track results over time. As a global leader in social media management, Agorapulse sets the gold standard for businesses looking to strategically grow their brands and customer relationships.

To learn more, visit www.agorapulse.com.

