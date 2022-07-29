UFO Gaming Metaverse Launch Party and Staking dApp on Polygon

UFO Gaming Metaverse Launch
UFO Gaming Metaverse Launch
Today, July 29, everyone can attend the Metaverse Launch Party for UFO Gaming (https://ufogaming.io) and Staking dApp on Polygon (MATIC) at 10 am EDT. UFO Gaming is very excited to announce and celebrate the launch of our game and Staking dApp with a party for everyone hosted in a special location - the Dark Metaverse.
There will be a special Easter Egg hunt in the Dark Metaverse and conclude the launch party with the reveal and launch of the awaited UFO Gaming staking dApp, where anyone will be able to receive UFO and Plasma rewards on the Polygon network. UFO Gaming has taken over six months to build a Metaverse gaming platform on Web3 and a high-quality game in Super Galactic. The launch today on Polygon is only the beginning. Super Galactic, the first game in the Dark Metaverse, is available on Windows and Android and is coming soon to the iPhone and Mac.
UFO Gaming (UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. UFO Gaming is a pioneering gaming company founded by a team of gaming and crypto enthusiasts taking the gaming industry to the next level by unleashing blockchain in a play-to-earn economy.
UFO Gaming
https://ufogaming.io
Media Contact:
press@ufogaming.io
+1 415.985.0092
