TRON DAO Publishes Key Research Paper Defining the Concepts of Network Decentralization

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2022) - TRON DAO, the network building the blockchain infrastructure for a truly decentralized Web, has published a research paper defining one of the key elements of its mission to create an Internet for everyone.

The paper: TRON DAO - A Deep Dive Into Decentralization, explains how decentralization is central to TRON's vision of providing its blockchain community with the data it needs, both to understand the network better and come to conclusions on how decentralized it truly is.

The paper looks at the four core elements that TRON believes make up blockchain decentralization: its protocol and governance, geographical infrastructure distribution, asset allocation and ecosystem health. To help users understand how these core elements ensure the decentralization of the TRON network, the paper dives into a lengthy explanation of how its unique delegated proof of stake consensus mechanism works, details the number and geographical variety of nodes powering its network, explores the concentration and allocation of native assets, and looks at the amount of decentralized applications and users on the network.

The authors of the paper derived their findings from multiple sources, including TRONscan, the TRON network blockchain explorer, plus Dapp.com, CosmoScan and tezos.fish, among others.

As the paper makes clear, the simplest definition of decentralization is that it refers to the "dispersion or distribution of functions and powers," something that equates to the overriding goal of TRON DAO, the governing organization of the TRON Network.

Detailed within the paper is an explanation of the key benefits of network decentralization, including sustainability and security, censorship resistance, and the advantages of operating a user-owned network. On the other hand, the authors also reveal the potential drawbacks of decentralization, which include the possibility of slower decision-making, negative behavior from network participants, and excessive asset requirements.

In the paper, TRON Network describes the ways in which it strives to enable true decentralization within its network, as well as the steps it is taking to minimize the potential drawbacks that can arise from user-owned networks. For instance, it explores the unique advantages of the Delegated POS consensus mechanism and how its advanced structure helps to safeguard network integrity through incentivization mechanisms.

Readers will also learn about the role of nodes within the TRON network and how their geographical diversity helps to boost security and make it more durable. At the same time, the document relates how the distribution of native assets across the TRON Network, as well as their availability, impacts on its decentralization. Finally, the essay assesses the contribution of TRON's dApp ecosystem and its user base toward network decentralization.

"This research paper shines a light on a commitment to decentralization and transparency," says H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "I believe the TRON DAO is responsible for providing the data and educating the community on what these numbers mean. For the first time, we can all see what's under the hood and deep dive into how TRON operates! The aim is to attract more talent to developer and user communities."

The paper, TRON DAO - A Deep Dive Into Decentralization, is available to download now via the TRON DAO website.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of July 2022, it has over 104 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.6 billion total transactions, and over $11 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized decentralized stablecoin USDD was launched on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry - TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON's official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

