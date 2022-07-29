Liberty Can Help First Home Buyers to Get Ahead in the Current Market

Home Loan
Home Loan
Despite recent rate rises, a new study by leading researcher YouGov shows more than one million Aussies plan to take on their first home loan in the next year.
As one of the leading non-bank lenders, Liberty works with many first homebuyers who may not qualify for a loan via traditional assessment methods.
With further rate increases on the horizon, house prices across the country have started to fall from record levels reached during the pandemic.
According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, the shift in the housing market has provided an opportunity for first home buyers.
"Getting on the property ladder is becoming more achievable for new borrowers, and we take pride in offering flexible home loans for first-time buyers," she said.
Ms Armstrong says that regardless of your financial journey, there are many different routes to buying your first home.
"We know that more and more young Australians are earning their income in untraditional ways. We want to support their financial goals with the right opportunities," she said.
The pandemic has changed the way Australians work, increasing the demand for more personalised home loan choices.
"Many lenders won't consider small business owners, freelancers or contractors. But we know that that doesn't define your money story," Ms Armstrong said.
Young Australians who may not have a high credit score or the ability to save a large deposit, now have a variety of ways to reach their home ownership goals.
By looking at the bigger picture, Liberty can offer free-thinking home loans tailored to each customer's individual situation.
Getting into the property market can be daunting. But by discussing all the options available to you with a mortgage broker, such as a Liberty Adviser, owning your first home can be a much more straightforward experience.
Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.
Contact
Heidi Armstrong
Group Manager - Consumer Communications
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.