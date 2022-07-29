Victoria Dennis Releases New Single 'Booty Pop'

NEW YORK - July 29, 2022 - (

Reigning out of the city that never sleeps, New York City is the lyrically inclined and talented Victoria Dennis. Singing and dancing her way into hearts, dance floors, and stages with songs like "Miles Away" "Rooms" and "Out of Your Mind " she released her new single titled "Booty Pop". The nineteen-year-old singer, songwriter, drummer, and dancer has always had her eyes and heart set on one thing, performing and connecting with people on social media platforms liik Tik Tok. When writing "Booty Pop", Victoria stated she wanted to "push the envelope and create something FUN.". When this record comes on it gives you this feeling that makes you just want to dance wherever you're standing. Whether you are at the grocery store, subway station, at work, or driving.





Victoria aims to not only entertain her fans but also is big on girl power, confidence, and sexiness while still remaining poise, which are values Victoria gets from her modeling career she started at age 5. When writing this song with her co-writer Shatic Mitchell, the beat gave Victoria this old-school vibe which helped curate these melodies and chorus breakdowns that embodies a classic "Brittney Spears" like aura. Victoria states, "We talk about women, and how sexy it is for a female to be dominant! Women are beautiful, and using our charm and power can lead to desirable things.".





Victoria, an advocate for anti-bullying, has always gone by the motto "Take your negative and make it positive" using her music as an escape where she can express herself and her feelings with unlimited creativity. Her writing style oozes vulnerability and gives her listeners something to relate to in all of her songs throughout many phases of their lives; this is what made "Booty Pop" special for the young star. Dennis wants to leave a legacy behind that will always encourage her fans to walk in their destiny and always have fun.

"Hours and hours of work went into this record across the board with everyone who had hands on it, and I feel so relieved that it's finally out because it was something out of my comfort zone, but I tried it and believe I might've just created one of my favorite songs to date!" Victoria says. Be sure to check out "Booty Pop" on all streaming platforms, and catch this fun, energetic music video. To stay updated on Victoria, you can follow her on Instagram @VictoriaDennisMusic

