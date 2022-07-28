Maryland Contractor Awarded 13th Bryant Medal of Excellence

In recognition of unwavering customer service and a dedicated commitment to excellence, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems is honored to present the 13th Medal of Excellence award to GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electric of Gaithersburg, MD. Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems is a leading supplier of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
The Bryant Medals of Excellence are awarded each year to recognize the top dealers in North America who distinguish their businesses through outstanding customer service, sales and loyalty to the Bryant brand. The award reflects their business acumen and ability to deliver a 5-Star experience and value to their customers.
"Bryant dealers are some of the most dedicated and proficient professionals in the industry and continue to set the standard for other contractors," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Our Medal of Excellence recipients embody the qualities and values of the Bryant brand by demonstrating the ability to do Whatever It Takes® to care for their customers. GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electric is an ideal example for other Bryant dealers, and we are proud to award them a 2022 Medal of Excellence."
GAC Services specializes in providing air conditioning, heating and electrical services for residential customers in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Frederick and Howard. In addition, its they take great pride in partnering with local and national organizations such as Air Conditioning Contractors of America, Rebuilding Together, Housing Unlimited and the Better Business Bureau.
To learn more about GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electrical services call (301) 926-3253 or visit www.GACServices.com. Visit www.bryant.com for additional information about Bryant.
###
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.