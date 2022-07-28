Maryland Contractor Awarded 13th Bryant Medal of Excellence

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 28, 2022 - (

In recognition of unwavering customer service and a dedicated commitment to excellence, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems is honored to present the 13th Medal of Excellence award to GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electric of Gaithersburg, MD. Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems is a leading supplier of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The Bryant Medals of Excellence are awarded each year to recognize the top dealers in North America who distinguish their businesses through outstanding customer service, sales and loyalty to the Bryant brand. The award reflects their business acumen and ability to deliver a 5-Star experience and value to their customers.

"Bryant dealers are some of the most dedicated and proficient professionals in the industry and continue to set the standard for other contractors," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "Our Medal of Excellence recipients embody the qualities and values of the Bryant brand by demonstrating the ability to do Whatever It Takes® to care for their customers. GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electric is an ideal example for other Bryant dealers, and we are proud to award them a 2022 Medal of Excellence."

GAC Services specializes in providing air conditioning, heating and electrical services for residential customers in the Maryland counties of Montgomery, Frederick and Howard. In addition, its they take great pride in partnering with local and national organizations such as Air Conditioning Contractors of America, Rebuilding Together, Housing Unlimited and the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more about GAC Services Cooling, Heating & Electrical services call (301) 926-3253 or visit www.GACServices.com. Visit www.bryant.com for additional information about Bryant.

