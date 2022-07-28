New Report from the Small Business Forum Includes Recommendations to Improve Capital Raising

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released a report to Congress, which summarizes policy recommendations made during the 41st Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation. The report provides a summary of the forum proceedings, including the recommendations developed by participants for changes needed to the capital raising framework and the Commission’s responses to the recommendations.
The virtual forum, which took place April 4-7, featured speakers with in-depth knowledge of issues facing small businesses across the country, spotlighting the following topics:
- Empowering Entrepreneurs: Tools to Navigate Capital Raising
- Hometown Entrepreneurship: How Entrepreneurs Can Thrive Outside of Traditional Capital Raising Hubs
- New Investor Voices: How Emerging Fund Managers Are Diversifying Capital; and
- Small Cap World: What to Know and How to Think Ahead
The Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation is charged by Congress with hosting the SEC’s annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation, where members of the public and private sectors gather to provide feedback to improve capital raising policy. The Office thanks the speakers, participants, advisory planning group members, and SEC staff members who made this year’s forum a success. Video archives of the discussions, including remarks from the Commissioners, are available online.
The Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation is an independent office, established in January 2019, to advance the interests of small businesses within the SEC. It works to identify and address unique challenges faced by minority-owned, women-owned, rural, and natural disaster area small businesses and their investors.
