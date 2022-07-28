Intellabridge Provides Update on Annual Filings and Q1 2022 Interim Financial Statements

Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH (the "Company" or "Intellabridge") announces that its December 31, 2021 annual audited financial statements, management discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 have now been filed on www.sedar.com, www.thecse.com, and www.otcqb.com.

The Company is also planning to file its interim financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the three (3) month period ending March 31, 2022 on or before August 3, 2022. The cease trade order ("CTO") issued effective May 6, 2022, will continue to prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company (with the exception of the OTCQB), including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company expects the CTO to remain in place until such time as the Interim Filings and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed and the Company receives an order from the OSC revoking the CTO.

The Company is not currently subject to any insolvency proceedings, has a strong balance sheet with more than 2 years of runway based on current expenses. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH is a financial technology company based on blockchain technologies that provides customers with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin self-custody checking accounts, fiat-crypto on-ramps, and other DeFi financial services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in the United States.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at kash.io.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

