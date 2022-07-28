YES WORLD Token Becomes the Biggest Percentage Gainer in 24 Hours

YES WORLD is established as the prominent cryptocurrency in the market. Recently, the company held a World Record-World's biggest percentage gainer CryptoCurrency in price within 24 hours of listing on the Exchange.

Jaipur, India--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - YES WORLD is a climate tech startup focused on making carbon emission information more traceable and transparent. In the latest advancement, the company has created the World Record for Biggest Percentage Gainer in 24 hours. YES WORLD is the first Crypto Currency in the world to gain a maximum percentage hike in token price within 24 hours of listing. YES WORLD Token world record is 4900 per cent gain within 24 hours from initial list price on Crypto-Exchange.

The YES WORLD token is an asset-based and utility token using blockchain technology. In addition to that, YES TOKEN represents an opportunity to neutralize carbon emissions. The most crucial feature of YES Token is its ability to warehouse, tokenization and standardization of voluntary carbon offsets. Furthermore, the token was launched by "Save the Earth" Activist Dr. Sandeep Choudhary, Promoter, and Co-Founder of YES WORLD.

YES WORLD Token is available with USDT pair. YES/USDT price opened at $0.0005. Volume started to pick up through its global community via social media as the YES WORLD Token became live on Exchange. Within a few hours, the token started to see price action with volume, and by noon the price was up 4900%.

About YES WORLD Token:

YES WORLD Token creates various utility services based on blockchain to generate awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps to reduce carbon footprints from the atmosphere. The token is intended to be used by public companies and organizations that will exchange tokens to offset their carbon footprint through various utility-based services to build an active crypto community.

Intending holders and clients must visit the official website for further updates. Join the community by connecting on Telegram or Twitter.

