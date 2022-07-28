Kristin Oloso Acquires Nevada's IL2M International Corporation

President\/Ceo of IL2m International Corporation
Kristin Oloso the healthcare transformer
IL2M International Corporation has announced that it has been acquired by Kristin Oloso, President and CEO of Aamani Healthcare Group, LLP. This acquisition is the continuation of Mrs. Oloso's expansion of her company's hyper-care services nationwide.
The Houston, Texas location of Aamani Healthcare Group is a state-of-the-art facility, located at 46361 Oakbend Drive Ste. H, Houston, TX 77046, Aamani Healthcare Group will continue to provide Micro-hospitals which is a small-scale inpatient facility in a three-story building built on 15,000 square foot spaces that offers a wide range of medical services in a small, neighborhood setting. They run 24/7, all year long, and commonly have between eight and ten beds where patients can be observed or admitted for a short stay.
As the President/CEO of Aamani Healthcare Group, Mrs. Oloso stated, "After a thorough evaluation, the Aamani Healthcare Group Board of Directors unanimously concluded that an acquisition-Joint Venture of IL2M International Corporation provides the best possible value creation opportunity for ILIM shareholders. The transaction will ensure near-term certainty in the form of cash while also allowing shareholders to benefit from participation in the future success of the company. Broker dealers and institutions will continue to experience the same industry-leading execution quality and client service that IL2M International Corporation has been known for, coupled with the additional liquidity-enhancing capabilities of Aamani Healthcare Group."
In addition to Aamani Healthcare Group, Mrs. Oloso owns and operates Inova Strategic Services, LLC, Aamani At Home Care, Inc., Aamani Home Health Care Services LLC, Aamani Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc., Aamani Transitional Care homes PL, Aamani Durable Medical Equipment, Inc., Aamani Surgical Affiliates & Labs, LLP, Men-Sure ED Clinic, LLP, OreOmatic Mining, LLC.
She has been recognized for her entrepreneurial spirit by the Chamber of Commerce "Businessperson of The Year award", "Woman of the year award of the Gulf Coast Region". While she continues to return the power to patients in healthcare she is looking forward to creating value the shareholders' of ILIM will enjoy.
Visit us online at www.ilimcorp.com
IL2M International Corp
Stacey Rae Wright
media@ilimcorp.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
