IBT Learning Announces Training School for the Tech Job Market

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - IBT Learning, an online instructor-led and job-oriented live training school for the tech job market is helping students, most of whom have no background in tech, navigate the tech job market and land roles in notable companies, including several Fortune 500 companies.
IBT Learning
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/132214_f30e385554942a3d_001full.jpg
IBT Learning does not just offer certification courses, but its live, instructor-led courses are job-oriented, equipping its students with real-world use cases and projects, helping them build sizable portfolios they can feel confident presenting during interviews.
The eLearning platform provides training in DevOps, Data Science, Scrum methodologies, and Cyber Security, as well as other business and technology courses. IBT Learning's team of tutors are proven program leaders with extensive years of success in leading all phases of diverse technology projects specializing in diverse disciplines. For the most part, IBT Learning's instructors are industry leaders working or consulting for Fortune 50 companies.
Speaking about their instructors, the founder of IBT Learning, Godspower Oboido, said: "We've assembled a solid stack of qualified and experienced professionals to instruct and guide our students. We are proud of each and every one of the instructors who take it upon themselves to not just teach, but guide and mentor our students. It's amazing!'' With IBT Learning, he hopes to expand access to online learning to help more people land well-paying jobs in tech.
To ensure it stands out from the competition, IBT Learning offers personal interview coaching and career guidance on top of its broad job assistance program to ensure its students aren't left behind at any step of the way. To offer an expansive and continuous course delivery, IBT Learning has partnered with leading institutions such as Edureka and Dallas Data Science Academy, to mention a few. "Partnership is definitely something we are for - there's strength in numbers," Victoria Peters, Business Development Manager for IBT Learning said.
To learn more about IBT Learning, visit their website here https://www.ibtlearning.co.
