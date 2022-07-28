Aether Subsidiary Cap Clean Energy Corp. Announces First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. ATHR 2QZ ("ATHR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 5, 2022, its Subsidiary Cap Clean Energy Corp. ("Cap Clean") has completed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 4,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which Cap Clean, in this tranche, has issued 1,150,000 Units for total gross aggregate proceeds of $287,500.
In connection with the closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, Cap Clean paid finder's fees of $8,050 and issued 46,000 Finder's Warrants with the same terms and conditions as the Warrants forming part of the Private Placement.
Cap Clean intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to acquire mineral pore space and technology licenses for the development of net zero energy projects and for general working capital purposes.
ABOUT CAP CLEAN:
Cap Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Aether Catalyst Inc., is focused on the development and ownership of utility scale zero emission dispatchable power generation with Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) hubs in Canada and around the world. Cap Clean Energy proposes clean energy hubs anchored by zero emission electricity & CCS that enable the low-cost production of biofuel, hydrogen, and CCS as-a-service. Clean energy hubs facilitate circular economies that support the reduction of emissions across hard-to-abate sectors such as agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.
ABOUT AETHER:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean-air tech company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst tech, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working quickly to advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. To date, Aether's primary focus has been on catalyst development for the transportation and small motors industries - both significant contributors to urban air pollution. Recently Aether formed a subsidiary company, Cap Clean Energy Corp., to explore other applications in clean-air technology.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.
Paul Woodward
President & CEO
Tel: 604 690-3797
http://www.aethercatalyst.com
Cap Clean Energy Corp.
Steve Polvi
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 403-861-7403
http://www.capclean.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132240
