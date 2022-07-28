Oaperg Announces the Launch of Its Advance Automatic Traffic System

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Oaperg Technology, a multinational provider of information technology and product engineering services, has just unveiled plans to use its new Advance Automatic Traffic System (AATS) to monitor traffic on roads with as few as one lane and as many as four lanes of traffic at any given time.
Having had a successful first year, the BPO startup company is moving gears into one of its models of creating progressive, sophisticated products. Traditional sensor-based counting and classification systems have been plagued by issues like portability, accuracy, and availability of audit evidence, which Oaperg's AATS system was designed to address.
Vehicle counting, registration, classification and more are all handled by AATS, a video-based ITS (Intelligent Transport System) system operating around the clock.
Oaperg's AATS AI-Based system uniquely classifies a vehicle into nine different groups. For each tallied and categorized car, the system takes a picture to verify its existence, making for reliable statistics and reports.
As a result of the AATS's tamper-proof design, no one can alter, delete, or add to the data collected.
"The traffic and transportation infrastructure markets is revamping and expected to change significantly in the next few years. The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) system is able to take a picture, extract the information like say the license plate, calculate average speed of that vehicle and even more," says Claire Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the company.
When it comes to automating business processes and making informed decisions, our AATS system can help this industry.
An advanced automated traffic signal system (AATS) developed by Oaperg can be installed on any state highway worldwide.
Media Contact:
Claire Nwachukwu
Oaperg Technology Ltd
oaperg.com
support@oaperg.com
