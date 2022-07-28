Software Company Red Maple Celebrates 25 Years of Increasing Business Productivity, Protecting Data

Red Maple software company is celebrating 25 years
Founded in 1997 by Jennifer Robertson, Red Maple is an internationally known software company. It is celebrating 25 years of helping businesses be more productive while protecting their business and customer data from cybercrime.
Texas-based software company Red Maple is celebrating a big milestone this summer with its 25thanniversary. For the past 25 years, Red Maple has helped thousands of clients increase productivity and protect their business and customer data. Founded by Jennifer Roberts in 1997, Red Maple has grown from a small locally owned software firm to an international software company.
"We're proud to hit this major milestone. For a quarter of a century, we've been helping companies offer their customers more products and services easier and faster using our software. We are grateful for their loyalty as well. As technology continues to change, Red Maple will continue to change and grow along with it so we can continue to take care of our customers. We are creating new products every day to help them grow their business while also protecting them from cybercrime," said Jennifer Roberts, Founder and CEO of Red Maple.
In 1990, Jennifer Robertson felt stuck in her career. Like many other women in technology, she was experience gender inequality in the workplace and hitting the glass ceiling. In 1997, she decided to make a change and launched her company. She has never looked back.
Today Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar company that specializes in providing a variety of software solutions to expand the functionality and capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 products. They include the following: Advanced Credit Cards, Advanced Commissions, Advanced Trade and Pricing, Advanced Warranty and Chargeback Claims.
In addition, Red Maple offers the innovative trademarked software Clever Division which helps companies safeguard their customers' payment information from cybercriminals. It's the most secure PCI platform on the market today.
Red Maple is considered one of the top software companies working with Microsoft, with clients ranging from small businesses to international retailers, merchants, and global companies. Notable clients include Stratus Innovations Group, Patagonia, Rodem, Hanna Andersson, and hundreds more.
For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Diane White at 918-770-3905 or Diane@DianeWhitepr.com.
