UK-Based Legal Tech Consultancy Firm Livesilver Announces Its I~Quantum Justice 1.0 Platform Designed to Streamline Legal Processes

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Livesilver, the Independent Legal Tech Consultancy company, has unveiled I~Quantum Justice 1.0, a new platform to make legal proceedings more efficient. The project incorporates quantum-computing mechanisms to rapidly gather and compile key data sets pertaining to specific legal cases.
I~Quantum Justice 1.0 aims to give clients the ability to maximize the capabilities of automation to gain resolutions to cases faster than traditional computer-based pathways. In addition, Livesilver is integrating Virtual Reality as part of its ultimate objective of boosting access to justice and the speed at which this is attained.
Through the project's associated app, clients are able to receive a quantum-proof for their case by a specific percentage. Quantum proof can be understood as the amount of evidence required for the case at hand; by providing in-depth information about this to clients, Livesilver aims to significantly speed up the process of getting to court.
This announcement arrives as the company, founded in 2020, sets out to streamline the path toward justice by offering various services, covering Legal Tech, FinTech, Cyber-Security, and eDiscovery. Senior officials at the firm emphasize the important role that Cyber-Security will play in I~Quantum Justice 1.0, with high-level security measures being integrated in order to protect litigations from online threats. Additionally, 90% of top law companies admit to being concerned about cyber-security risks, and Livesilver intends to provide a greater sense of cyber-safety for law firms than is currently being offered.
Automation will underpin the I~Quantum Justice 1.0 project; through the company's array of Legal Tech, clients can produce the quantitative outcome of a case much quicker than if they go via traditional channels.
Anthony Silver, CEO and Founder of Livesilver, concludes, "Our overarching mission is to combine cybersecurity, science, data analysis, and computing to utilize automation to provide Legal Tech solutions. Livesilver's I~Quantum Justice 1.0 project will play a pivotal role in this, and it will incorporate automation into complex legal processes in a way that we have not seen before. This will make it easier for people to gain access to justice, something we believe should be readily available to all."
Livesilver is a UK-based firm offering a series of Legal Tech services related to cybersecurity litigation, fintech analysis, eDiscovery, and consulting. In addition, it oversees a variety of global projects geared towards the modernization of the legal industry and bolstering access to justice.
Media Contact:
Name: Anthony Silver
Email: info@livesilver.net
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132237
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
