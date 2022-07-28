Nicole Ferreira Announces New EP



Nicole Ferreira 2022

Nicole Ferreira Music, EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17. The first song 'It's Always Been You' is available for preorder now on iTunes.





Nicole has proven herself since entering the public consciousness as a performer on Australia's The Voice, Nicole has proven herself to be a performer of rare emotional depth. Her heartfelt songs have clearly struck a chord with modern audiences. Her newest EP is the sound of a young woman discovering herself and taking her listeners along for the journey.

Lead single 'It's Always Been You' is available for download now. With its diary-like lyrics and evocative vocals, this track will be a favorite for existing fans while providing the perfect entry point for new ones. Nicole has been steadily evolving as a songwriter for years, and 'It's Always Been You' is the most compelling track of her still young career.

Each song on the EP reveals a different side of Nicole's artistry. Whether she is performing a tearjerking ballad or a party anthem, each track takes on a life of its own. With an upcoming national tour and several more releases to follow, Nicole is on the brink of a major international breakthrough.

Press Contact: manager@talktomyteam.com | 619-678-0934

Website: www.nicolesfamily.com

TikTok/IG: @nicoleferreiramusic

Media Links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAVfnJeVFns_LReWcvV1z6NBZDS3HbVu/view?usp=sharing

