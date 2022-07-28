ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nicole Ferreira Announces New EP

by Newswire
July 28, 2022 3:15 PM | 2 min read
The Australian pop phenom's latest collection showcases the talents that have endeared her to audiences across the country.


Nicole Ferreira 2022
Nicole Ferreira Music, EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17. The first song 'It's Always Been You' is available for preorder now on iTunes.

LOS ANGELES - July 28, 2022 - (
Newswire.com
)

Nicole has proven herself since entering the public consciousness as a performer on Australia's The Voice, Nicole has proven herself to be a performer of rare emotional depth. Her heartfelt songs have clearly struck a chord with modern audiences. Her newest EP is the sound of a young woman discovering herself and taking her listeners along for the journey.

Lead single 'It's Always Been You' is available for download now. With its diary-like lyrics and evocative vocals, this track will be a favorite for existing fans while providing the perfect entry point for new ones. Nicole has been steadily evolving as a songwriter for years, and 'It's Always Been You' is the most compelling track of her still young career.

Each song on the EP reveals a different side of Nicole's artistry. Whether she is performing a tearjerking ballad or a party anthem, each track takes on a life of its own. With an upcoming national tour and several more releases to follow, Nicole is on the brink of a major international breakthrough.

EP is available everywhere on Sep. 17

Press Contact: manager@talktomyteam.com | 619-678-0934

Website: www.nicolesfamily.com

TikTok/IG: @nicoleferreiramusic

Media Links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RAVfnJeVFns_LReWcvV1z6NBZDS3HbVu/view?usp=sharing




Press Release Service by
Newswire.com

Original Source:
Nicole Ferreira Announces New EP

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: