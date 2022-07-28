Vladimir Kush Presents 'Vegetarian Drama'

World-renowned Artist Vladimir Kush presents his latest artwork "Vegetarian Drama." The Signed & Numbered Limited-Edition Print on Canvas (36"x29") of "Vegetarian Drama", which is now available, was released to the public in early July 2022, and immediately became a favorite among art collectors and art enthusiasts. The Oil on Canvas Painting by Kush was sold during a private showing by the artist on one of his visits to his gallery "Kush Fine Art" in Maui before ever unveiling this artwork to the public.
Through Metaphorical Realism, the artist sets the stage where a drama is played out. The 'actors', root veggies, are in pangs of anticipation for the last hour to come - the cutting and the cooking. We can see how the ripples of agitation run through their huddled-up groups as they shrink back in terror before the sharp knife pointed at them.
The corn ears at the back crossing their soft bendy leaves in a gesture of self-protection, the eggplants, carrots and tomatoes having shut their eyes in despair.
Over and above all this tumult and confusion the back of the play director - the Chef - looms undisturbed. And the frying pans hanging about him, like an assortment of gigantic clock faces with no hands or digits, indicate that the time has arrived for the inevitable ending - the dinner. The Chef's turning away reminds us of the curtain dropping.
"All the world's a stage
And all the men and women merely players"
William Shakespeare, As You Like It
Kush's credo is to reflect the world in the mirror of Metaphor. The Artist explains: "Metaphor does not only belong to linguistic communication but can also be found in our daily life. Metaphor is the means of communication that we live by. First of all, the metaphor is aimed at the viewer's feelings and subconscious. It gives full rein to imagination, as it is the imagination that creates the connections between two seemingly different things."
For a one-of-a-kind experience, visit the most unique gallery in the world "Kush Fine Art", located in Las Vegas, Laguna Beach, Maui and opening soon in Miami Beach, FL. For more information contact at info@kushfineart.com or visit www.kushfineart.com for the latest news, new releases, and unique content. Be sure to follow Kush's Metaphorical Journey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.