Vladimir Kush Presents 'Vegetarian Drama'

World-renowned Artist Vladimir Kush presents his latest artwork "Vegetarian Drama." The Signed & Numbered Limited-Edition Print on Canvas (36"x29") of "Vegetarian Drama", which is now available, was released to the public in early July 2022, and immediately became a favorite among art collectors and art enthusiasts. The Oil on Canvas Painting by Kush was sold during a private showing by the artist on one of his visits to his gallery "Kush Fine Art" in Maui before ever unveiling this artwork to the public.

Through Metaphorical Realism, the artist sets the stage where a drama is played out. The 'actors', root veggies, are in pangs of anticipation for the last hour to come - the cutting and the cooking. We can see how the ripples of agitation run through their huddled-up groups as they shrink back in terror before the sharp knife pointed at them.

The corn ears at the back crossing their soft bendy leaves in a gesture of self-protection, the eggplants, carrots and tomatoes having shut their eyes in despair.

Over and above all this tumult and confusion the back of the play director - the Chef - looms undisturbed. And the frying pans hanging about him, like an assortment of gigantic clock faces with no hands or digits, indicate that the time has arrived for the inevitable ending - the dinner. The Chef's turning away reminds us of the curtain dropping.

"All the world's a stage

And all the men and women merely players"

William Shakespeare, As You Like It

Kush's credo is to reflect the world in the mirror of Metaphor. The Artist explains: "Metaphor does not only belong to linguistic communication but can also be found in our daily life. Metaphor is the means of communication that we live by. First of all, the metaphor is aimed at the viewer's feelings and subconscious. It gives full rein to imagination, as it is the imagination that creates the connections between two seemingly different things."

