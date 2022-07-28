RickSimpsonOil.com Is Finally Acquired After 13 Years on the Market

Rick Simpson Oil Center, a non-profit cancer recovery group from California, acquires RickSimpsonOil.com after 13 years on the market
San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Rick Simpson Oil Center, a cancer recovery non-profit group from California, has announced that it's acquired RickSimpsonOil.com. The company didn't disclose the details of the deal, but they've confirmed that the acquisition price was high enough to prevent anyone from purchasing the domain in the last 13 years.
RickSimpsonOil.com
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/132184_fcfd73274418eaaa_001full.jpg
The acquisition includes both the RickSimpsonOil.com domain name and brand awareness as the official Rick Simpson Oil homepage. Company director, Kyle Linder, says, "With all the fake RSO websites out there, we're trying to make things easier for cancer patients and their loved ones to access real quality medicine without getting scammed along the way." The group has also expanded their product line to include Rick Simpson Oil tinctures, suppositories, capsules and gummies.
Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is a potent oil extracted from cannabis. Named after Rick Simpson, the man who created it and first benefited from it with a custom blend of cannabis oil, which has come to be known as Rick Simpson Oil, or Phoenix Tears.
About
RickSimpsonOil.com provides RSO to all 50 states and worldwide including:
European Union (EU) nations: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland. Other nations include: Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
Contact
Rick Simpson Oil Center
Andrew Prescott
+1 415-689-0773
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132184
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.