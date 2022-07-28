'Beyond Se Habla Español: How Lawyers Win the Hispanic Market' Named Finalist for Best Business Book in International Latino Book Awards 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - July 28, 2022 - (

How law firms can create powerful marketing strategies to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market is the central focus of Nanato Media founders' book "Beyond Se Habla Español: How Lawyers Win the Hispanic Market," this year's finalist for Best Business Book by the International Latino Book Awards. As the largest award in the United States celebrating achievements in Latino literature, the ILBA recognizes the greatness of books by and about Latinos around the world.

In the book, Fragkouli and Levy explore the diversity within the Hispanic market and explain why law firms should consider a digital-forward strategy to connect with potential clients and remain relevant for years to come. This is especially true for consumer-focused work, including personal injury, workers' compensation, bankruptcy, immigration, and family law, among others.

While the book focuses primarily on helping law firms that want to attract the Hispanic American market, it is a helpful guidebook relevant for all businesses with a similar vision.

"We believe our book gives readers, business owners, and marketers insights that will help them better understand their Latinx community and create relevant messages and value propositions for the different segments within their local Hispanic market," Levy said.

Topics covered in the book include:

● The five distinct communities within the Hispanic market and what makes each unique

● Why a digital-forward strategy is the most cost-effective approach to engaging with the Hispanic market, thanks to widespread technology adoption

● Why pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is an effective digital tool for reaching specific segments of the Hispanic market

● How to run a successful PPC campaign that generates qualified leads with a high conversion rate

These recommendations and strategies can be applied to any business that recognizes the promise the Latinx market holds for them.

The 2022 International Latino Book Awards ceremony will take place on Aug. 19-20 at Los Angeles City College. You can find the event agenda here.

About the authors and Nanato Media

Natalie Fragkouli is an MBA with more than 10 years of experience serving firms that need help marketing to Hispanic Americans. Liel Levy grew up working in a family-owned business that became one of the country's largest Hispanic legal brands. Together, Fragkouli and Levy co-founded Nanato Media to help law firms run relevant, expert campaigns targeting local Hispanic markets.

