TikTok Couple Lexy and Austin Burke Share Their Latest Viral Philanthropic Moment on ABC News

TikTok star Lexy Burke (@LexyLately) and husband, country singer Austin Burke (@AustinBurkeMusic) shared details about their latest viral moment on ABC News last night (7/27). The couple, known for starting the "Venmo Challenge," surprised an 11-year-old boy with $1,100 after seeing him hosting a lemonade stand in the suburbs of Music City in 102-degree heat. The viral two-part video has been viewed collectively 20+ million times.
Watch the viral videos part 1 HERE and part 2 HERE.
As soon as the couple spotted the pre-teen, they sprung into action, calling on all of their followers to raise as much money as possible in 1 hour. After a quick trip to the bank, they were able to surprise the future soccer star with more than what he needed for his dream trip to Portugal to attend a soccer camp.
"I've had a little over $400 in my Venmo from previous challenges and have been waiting for the right moment to surprise someone. As soon as we saw Niko, we knew we wanted to do anything we could to help him," shares Lexy. "I'm so grateful that our paths crossed and that social media was able to help us share his story and be able to support someone that was working so hard and more than deserving."
"I always wanted to give to a lemonade stand because I grew up doing them with my brother and sisters. Seeing how hard this kid was working in 102-degree weather is a type of work ethic you can't teach," shares Austin. "Niko is an extraordinarily special kid with big dreams and that's something Lexy and I understand all too well."
This isn't the first time the couple has shared in the spotlight for their generous nature. Since creating the "Venmo Challenge" in 2020, they've raised over $300,000 and have been able to surprise over 170 recipients.
###
MEDIA CONTACT:
Avery King, Elicity Public Relations
(256) 505-1765; avery@elicitypr.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.