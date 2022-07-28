International Nonprofit, Water4, to Host Drinks4Drinks, a Concert for Safe Water in Africa, in Partnership With Pacific Northwest Nonprofit Winemakers, WaterFromWine

Drinks4Drinks
Drinks4Drinks - a benefit concert for safe water in Africa. August 11th, 2022 at Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland, WA. All proceeds benefit water4, www.water4.org\/drinks4drinks
Water4, an international nonprofit headquartered in Oklahoma City, hosts Drinks4Drinks on August 11 at Kirkland Performance Center in Kirkland, WA. Sponsored by Water4.org and WaterFromWine.org and hosted by NBC Affiliate King5 evening anchor Steve Soliz, this live and live-streamed Gala-Palooza features well-known local band, The West Coast Feed, and Royce Lovett together in concert, with Water4 President and CEO Matt Hangen as a keynote speaker. This event will help bring safe water to Africa through local African businesses. Water4 currently serves more than 1.8M people in nine countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with the goal to serve an additional 265,000 new people this year.
3.4 million people die every year globally from water-borne illnesses. Water4 leverages support from donors in partnership with local governments and economies working to end the crisis. Water4's unique NUMA franchise model, which delivers an aspirational and branded safe water product, includes community walk-up kiosks, home connections, and connections at schools, religious institutions, businesses, and healthcare facilities. Using this model, Water4 and Drinks4Drinks hope to raise $150,000 this year to serve 5,000 new people in Africa with local ongoing safe water service.
