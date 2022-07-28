Stride Bank Growing Wealth Management Team

OKLAHOMA CITY - July 28, 2022 - (

Stride Bank is excited to announce Brad Wallace as the new Chief Investment Officer of the bank's Wealth Management division. Wallace presents a strong background in portfolio management, investment strategy, and asset allocation, particularly with high-net-worth individuals. His consistent and unwavering focus, especially in times of economic uncertainty, will prove invaluable to Stride clients.

"For decades, the wealth management team at Stride has helped clients manage assets with the highest level of care, diligence, and thoughtful planning. I am beyond excited to join this team of professionals and expand upon the client-centered foundation they have built," said Brad.

Most recently, Brad served as Vice President for JP Morgan Private Bank in Oklahoma City. Previously, he was Portfolio Manager at MidFirst Private Wealth Management, and a buy-side equity derivatives trader at Caption Partners, an NYC/OKC-based hedge fund. Working with high-level clients and assets, he gained industry expertise while simultaneously providing investment education and mentorship to the varied clients he served. He is excited to bring that same approach to Stride Bank while providing sound investment strategies and policies.

"Brad's institutional experience and knowledge of non-traditional asset classes elevate our portfolio management skills to a level competitive with the much larger, regional firms," said Kevin Karpe, President of the Stride Wealth Management Group.

Born and raised in Oklahoma City by a single mother, Brad has known the importance of hard work and time management from a very early age. Beginning with his first job at age 16, his unwavering work ethic and passion resonate with many, especially the hard-working communities in rural Oklahoma. He holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charterholder, where he is an active member of the CFA Society of Oklahoma.

About Stride Bank N.A. Founded in 1913, Stride Bank is an Oklahoma-based financial institution. Offering a full range of financial services such as consumer and commercial banking, mortgage, wealth management, and treasury management, we have also developed and currently manage highly specialized payment solutions for several national fintech companies. While we are unwavering in our pursuit to continue innovating and offering new financial solutions, we will always remain loyal to our community banking roots in Oklahoma. We have branches throughout Oklahoma in Enid, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Bartlesville, Blackwell, Woodward, and Mooreland. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at www.stridebank.com.

