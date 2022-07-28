SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims Against Officers and Directors of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has agreed to settle a 2021 data breach by creating a settlement fund of $350 million and has also agreed to maintain an incremental spend commitment of at least $150 million for data security.

T-Mobile had assured the market through its Privacy Policy that T-Mobile uses "administrative, technical, contractual, and physical safeguards" to protect consumer data, but as T-Mobile later admitted, it failed to meet these obligations resulting one of the largest data breaches in U.S. history.

If you have continuously held T-Mobile shares since on or around its March 1, 2021, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/t-mobile-shareholder-investigation/ or contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com call 267-507-6085.

