Microdose Announces the First Round of Sponsors for Wonderland

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is thrilled to announce its first roster of sponsors for Wonderland, the world-leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry. The highly anticipated gathering is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre in Miami's Arts and Entertainment District.

Wonderland Miami 2022 is a three-day multifaceted conference designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from the psychedelic space, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues.

As Wonderland approaches, Microdose welcomes 2022 latest sponsors: MindBio Therapeutics, Numinus, Mindstate Design Labs, Stifel GMP, KGK Science, Beautiful Space, Psilera Bioscience, Circadian Wellness, Better U, Ceruvia Lifesciences, Zuber Lawler, Mushee, Enveric Biosciences, Purisys, The Patient Recruiting Agency, Mandelbrot Microdose, WCI Health LLC, and Third Wave.

"Wonderland Miami sponsors are vital in supporting our most ambitious conference to date," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "We are so proud of what has been accomplished by these companies and look forward to seeing this growing community come together at this year's event to hash out reimagined solutions to deliver breakthrough medical treatments."

Microdose is delighted to see Numinus returning to Wonderland as a sponsor after last year's platinum sponsorship. Numinus is an industry-leading healthcare company founded in 2018, developing psychedelic medicines through clinical research and delivering treatments through a network of therapy clinics across Canada and the US. Numinus combines the latest advances in psychedelic medicine with the best in evidence-based care and a holistic, integrated approach to healing.

Additionally, Microdose is grateful to see KGK Science sponsoring Wonderland for a second year. Since 1997, KGK Science has played a key role in the natural health product industry by providing clients with high-quality clinical research and regulatory expertise to bring safe and effective products to global markets. Once again, KGK Science has come forward with a truly outstanding amount of support.

"We were proud to sponsor Wonderland Miami for the second year in a row. Being a part of Wonderland Miami 2021 has provided KGK with exposure to new businesses, which has been invaluable," said Najla Guthrie, President & CEO, KGK Science. "This year's event is another step in strengthening collaboration with Microdose as we work together to bring psychedelic therapies to the forefront of contemporary medicine."

Microdose is also honoured to have Third Wave as a sponsor. Third Wave provides well-researched, high-quality information specific to the classic psychedelics, and is dedicated to educating individuals about responsible psychedelic use within the context of optimal mind-body-spirit wellness.

"Third Wave is thrilled to be a sponsor and supporting partner of Wonderland, the world's leading psychedelic event. To be on stage with leading psychedelic luminaries, discussing the future of the Third Wave of psychedelics, is both exciting and humbling. We look forward to educating the Wonderland audience about the intentional and responsible use of psychedelic medicines," said Paul F. Austin, the Founder and CEO of Third Wave.

Wonderland Miami is where the psychedelic ecosystem converges with medical advances, disruptive technology and institutional finance. Aligned with those themes, Microdose is excited to announce that MindBio Therapeutics, a clinical stage drug development company that is pioneering psychedelic microdosing, will present its phase 1 clinical data results at this year's event. The study is the most extensive safety study of its kind that has ever been undertaken into micro-dosing to relieve mental health symptoms.

"It is our privilege to contribute to this event in Miami and share our mission to change the course of mental health treatment. The research we are working on has shown promising results, and we look forward to publishing them shortly," said MindBio Therapeutics co-founder and executive director Justin Hanka.

MindBio is working exclusively in psychedelic microdosing clinical trials with scientific collaborators at the University of Auckland to develop game-changing treatments for mental health conditions. The University of Auckland in New Zealand has secured NZ$1.44 million in funding from the Health Research Council of New Zealand to conduct a trial of LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) microdosing in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.

Each day of the three-day event will focus on a key industry theme - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, as well as formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland Miami 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland Miami may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132206