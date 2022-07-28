pirawna Acquires the Assets of Dwyer Enterprises

pirawna, a San Diego-based Amazon agency that has optimized more than $1B+ in Amazon revenue since inception, has acquired the assets of Dwyer Enterprises, an eCommerce agency based in Dallas, Texas. Key to the acquisition is Victor Dwyer, Dwyer Enterprises CEO, who is staying on and joining pirawna as the Vice President of Marketing.
"As a founder and long-time CEO of an eCommerce agency, I'm excited to work with pirawna," Victor Dwyer said in a statement. "It made sense all around for clients and employees. Jed and I have always worked well with each other and I know this will give clients an exceptional quality of operations."
Jed Rawson, CEO of pirawna, said, "Victor and his team are amazing. This will help us raise the bar and continue to deliver best-in-class sales acceleration for the brands we work with, including C4, Casio, Himalayan, and more. We believe there will be a synergistic genius come out of Victor and his team joining forces with ours. As we continue to see consolidation in the space, we believe the race will be won by those that build out best-in-class teams. Today marks a step in that direction. pirawna to the moon."
Victor Dwyer said his company has worked with pirawna for many years. "It just made sense to work together — we're really excited for what the future holds as we move forward."
More information on pirawna and Dwyer Enterprises can be found by visiting pirawna.com.
About pirawna
pirawna.com is a full-service Amazon sales accelerator that specializes in Amazon marketing PPC strategy and execution with $1B+ in Amazon revenue under management since inception. Founded in 2016, it has a team of 30+ U.S.-based Amazon experts and is one of the only private equity-backed agencies in the space. Key clients have included top-tier brands like Casio, C4, rip curl, Fox Racing, PDP, Barkbox, Hu, EcoKind, Genexa, and more. The company's services include best-in-class programmatic bidding, campaign creation and targeting analysis, inventory forecasting analysis, competitive landscape/data scraping and product innovation analysis, listing creation and conversion optimizations, seller performance resolution, repeat purchase rate analysis, profitability analysis, innovation strategy, vendor central and seller central strategy, and more.
About Dwyer Enterprises
Dwyer Enterprises is a full-service eCommerce agency that develops off and on-onsite advertising to Amazon. The company grew to manage more than 20+ clients and has more than 50 employees.
pirawna Website
https://www.pirawna.com
Follow Jed Rawson on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jedrawson
Follow Victor Dwyer on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/victor-dwyer
Please contact marketing@pirawna.com for any questions.
