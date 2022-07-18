Fusion Honored as One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2022

The 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials list has been announced, and Fusion Medical Staffing is on the prestigious list for the first time, coming in at 13th nationally in the small and medium category.
Great Place to Work measured the differences in more than 413,000 Millennials' survey responses in companies across America. Fusion's employees participated in the survey, and 98% said the company is a great place to work.
"Our purpose is to ensure everyone we touch has a better life, and that includes every employee at Fusion. All of our teams focus on creating an environment where great people want to work. Seeing the positive responses to this survey showed us that we're doing something right. Our people make Fusion what it is, and we celebrate them and thank them for all they do that helped us earn this award."
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"These companies value their millennial workers by showing genuine care, flexibility, and purpose in ways that matter to this generation," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They expect company values to be lived by their leaders, which, in turn, elicits their loyalty and trust. Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Millennials for their hard work."
Fusion is currently looking for more employees to join the team. To learn more about open positions, go to fusionmedstaff.com.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey.
About Fusion Medical Staffing:
Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.
