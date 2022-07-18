HighSpeedOptions Survey Shows Internet Users Settle for Convenience Over Security

Browser Breakdown
How do the top dogs stack up and what are the best alternatives?
HighSpeedOptions, an internet and TV comparison site that helps users find the best deals nearby, ran a recent survey of 311 people to learn more about how internet users are navigating the online world, given the abundance of choice in web browsers—and potential landmines.
Privacy and security risks in browsers make headlines daily, and 27% of respondents said these factors are most important to them when deciding which browser to use. Yet, 57% state Google Chrome is still their primary browser, despite it being one of the worst offenders. So where's the disconnect?
54% of respondents said that their choice of browser was based on device compatibility. 42% said convenience, such as a browser being pre-installed, was most influential in their choice. So it's safe to say that the 24% of respondents that use Safari most may largely be iPhone users—especially considering 58% of respondents search the web via smartphone the majority of the time. With Chrome as the default browser on Android devices, it's no surprise that it remains king.
In the vein of convenience, 40% of respondents said speed and optimization was their top concern when choosing a browser. Chrome likely fits this bill with its lightning-fast page loading. Respondents said they most frequently indulge in media-heavy browsing like online shopping (78%), streaming (58%), and social media (57%), which Chrome can handle, no problem. On the other hand, Firefox, the product of an outspoken online privacy advocate, falls short with only 3.86% of respondents using it as their primary browser, potentially due to somewhat slower speeds and compatibility issues. To that end, 31% of respondents said they've stopped using Firefox.
Fans of ease-of-use and online anonymity shouldn't worry about compromise. While many stick with the options already installed, there are more browsers out there. HighSpeedOptions broke down the best alternative browsers that offer security as well as performance.
Among the best is Opera, a security-optimized browser built on the Chromium engine, meaning it has the brain of Google behind it. Users benefit from the expert engineering they've come to rely on with the added benefit of native script blockers that prevent ads and trackers. For mobile browsing fanatics, DuckDuckGo is a no-brainer. With built-in ad-blocking and private search mode, user data is never compromised. And then there's Brave, built by the creator of JavaScript to ensure total browser privacy, Brave has more built-in security features than both Safari and Chrome.
If you're among the 27% looking for better privacy and security while browsing, don't settle. Check out the full article on HighSpeedOptions.com for a full breakdown of the best browsers on the internet today.
Media contact: press@highspeedoptions.com
