Tongle Launches an Unprecedented Approach to Depression in Adults

Tongle is a newly established community Wellness hub in Singapore and Malaysia. Recently, the organization introduced an unprecedented approach to depression in adults.
Selangor, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Tongle is the mindfulness health service co-founded by an all-female team. It is a pioneer in the market to improve mental wellness as a whole via a community approach - a 24/7 online and physical wellness hub. In a recent development, Tongle has launched an unprecedented approach by diving into the root of the problem (social isolation) by providing a loving & supporting environment.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/131076_1bc51505848a99a2_001full.jpg
Tongle is on the mission to create local, regional, and global impact in improving general wellbeing and empowering its members. Therefore, Tongle strives to tackle the inaccessibility of mental health services by providing affordable mental health care. These health professionals would be available 24 hours worldwide, curated especially for those who may have anxiety late into the night.
They also have a physical wellness hub for their clients, serving as a haven for socially isolated members. There would be daily events and an in-house psychologist available in the clubhouse. Details of the daily events are available on the App and the @tongleclubhouse official Instagram page. Founded by mental health advocates, the wellness hub is Tongle's newest venture, where it encourages healthy human interaction while creating a space for everyone.
With a space of 4,000 square feet, the Tongle Club House is a one-stop hub offering a range of facilities and activities for socializing and relaxing. On top of that, there will be interactive events. It is also a safe space to interact with members on a personal level while building a network and improving oneself.
Within the community, Tongle raised 300,000 Malaysian Ringgit in a recent funding round led by the community members and is currently valued at RM6.5 Million. Tongle has members worldwide and businesses registered in Taiwan and the United States.
With Tongle Community Wellness Hub promoting mental health awareness, these efforts are taken to increase access to mental health care programs and meet people with the same predicament. Tongle is available virtually in an online app, providing professional services, 24/7 listeners, and participating in physical and online events. The App strives to be more inclusive and accessible for all ages, nationalities, and languages.
For media inquiries:
SG: The Workshop, Techplace II block 5008 Unit 04-19 Singapore 569874
MY: Kelana Centre Point, Unit 07-08 & 07-10, Petaling Jaya, 47410
Contact No: +65 8265 8237; +60 11 5111 6016
Email: hello@tongle.space
Media Contact
Company name: Tongle
Company Email: hello@tongle.space
Website: https://www.tongle.space
Contact person name: Nicole Lee
City: Selangor
Country: Malaysia
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131076
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.