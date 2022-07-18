Desk Setup Aesthetic Revolution: Epomaker Unveils FirstBlood B67, a Unique Full Acrylic Gasket Mounted Mechanical Keyboard



Epomaker Fistblood B67 Obsdian Black Version

Full Acrylic Gasket Mounted Mechanical Keyboard





Released today on Kickstarter, Epomaker introduces the FirstBlood B67, which features a unique full acrylic design. With the proprietary double-sided RGB LEDs, This compact 65% keyboard has packed an extensive range of versatile features into its eye-catching form factor. It's compact enough to fit on almost any desktop along with accommodating intensive typing applications, while boosting users' intuitive working flow through its wired and wireless dual connectivities and multi-devices connection.

Aesthetic Full Acrylic Design

While keyboards now have become an integral part of everyday work and personal life, more and more users are not content with regular membrane keyboards and are looking for something that can convey personalities. The FirstBlood B67 is on a mission to start a desk setup aesthetic revolution. It's one of the few acrylic keyboards on the market that utilizes a complete solid translucent acrylic material to make the full body of the B67's case. Equipped with proprietary double-sided RGB LEDs that can shine both from the front and the back. Adding icing on the cake, the south-facing design helps the B67 reflect the lights even brighter, bringing brilliant backlighting as shiny as gems to life.

Being Versatile, Delivering Top-Notch Tactile Experience

Designed for versatility, the FirstBlood B67 features three connection modes: wired, 2.4G wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0. Thanks to the reliable and trusted Broadcom Bluetooth Chipset, the B67 offers a faster and more accurate keystroke response, offering a worry-free wireless typing and gaming experience. Combined with the multi-devices connection ability, the B67 allows you to seamlessly switch among your notebook, computer, and mobile devices, which is a perfect solution to fulfill your multi-tasking needs. The FirstBlood B67 adapts the silicone gasket structure to deliver a flex tactile feeling for the users. On top of that, a new MDA keycap profile is also adapted to provide a bigger surface for typing with rounder edges of the keycaps.

Not only being a productive booster, but the B67 is also ready to start an aesthetic revolution on the desk.

Pricing and Availability

Epomaker FirstBlood B67 is released at 11:00 AM on 18th July (ET) on Kickstarter. The super early bird price starts at $159 on a first-come-first-serve service. The B67 is available in different versions and color schemes. All the versions can be used for macOS and Windows. For more details, please visit the Epomaker B67 Kickstarter Campaign.

About Epomaker

Epomaker means the Epoch Maker of gamers. Composed of a young group of gaming, programming engineers, and designers, the Epomaker team is inspired by DIY electronics to make ideal affordable products with fashionable and distinct personalities to stand out your personal ideas freely.

