Documoto Enhances API Options With REST API Web Services

Documoto, a Denver-based software company specializing in digital publishing and interactive content management for equipment manufacturers and asset-intensive professionals, is pleased to announce the enhancement of their API options by offering REST API Web Services. By eliminating their dependence on outdated SOAP technology and moving to REST API Web Services, customers can now integrate with Documoto using commonly available developer skill sets. REST API Web Services is a robust industry-standard technology that enables customers to connect to internal systems seamlessly to Documoto Authoring and Administrative functionality.
"REST API Web Services is scalable, secure, and offers a fully supported and modern technology layer that enables accessibility commonly used in Documoto's Admin Center functionality," says Dan Brooks, Senior Product Manager at Documoto. "This enhancement includes advanced security controls that match our customers' specific business needs."
Features and Benefits of REST API Web Services Include:
- Scalability, flexibility, independence, and security.
- Allows for automated data management between external systems and Documoto, reducing the need for Administrators to perform duplicate data entry.
- Allows for automated publishing requests, reducing work for Publishers to create or update content in Documoto.
To learn more about Documoto REST API Web Services or how Documoto can help your manufacturing business improve its aftermarket customer experience, visit https://documoto.com/.
About
Documoto is a Denver-based software company with a vision to help equipment manufacturers win their aftermarket through superior customer experiences for their network of partners and customers. Their product is an industry-leading SaaS solution that allows its customers to drive real innovation in their aftermarket. With Documoto, customers can create parts catalogs and related technical content; securely distribute that content over the web to any device in various languages; and find and order the right parts and products the first time, every time. Documoto customers are found throughout the globe and range from small manufacturers to some of the world's largest machinery companies and transit organizations.
