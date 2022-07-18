Morpheus Labs to Host Asia's Largest 9-day Hackathon, Web 3 Conference and Private After-Party

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Morpheus Labs is organising the most awaited and biggest Web3 event of the year in Asia in conjunction with the Singapore Blockchain Week. Being a 3 in 1 festival consisting of a Hackathon, Conference and the After-Party, the event will be attended by over 1,000 attendees, reported by over 500+ Media Coverage, and last 9 days.







While the hackathon will be built, designed and catered for all blockchain developers or developers who want to experience the future of Blockchain, the Web 3 conference will focus more on the latest topics such as GameFi and DeFi. This is not to say that the Web 3 community is not equally looking forward to the hackathon since it promises some attractive prizes including a USD $15,000 cash prize and an opportunity to get incubated with the industry's leading incubator, Kucoin Labs.

Being touted to be the highlight feature of the existential Singapore Blockchain Week, it is not wonder that Morpheus Labs has selected a stellar panel of judges and speakers. They include well-known firms' representatives from Hong Leong Finance, Sistic, Huawei Cloud, BANSEA, Phillip Capital and 5IRE.

The event is supported by numerous partners and sponsors, many of them aiming to learn from this Web 3.0 ecosystem that is set up with the primary intention to concentrate the brightest projects in the industry. "We are a Web3 Security solution provider and would like to take this opportunity to let more clients and users know about our Web3 products and services. Meanwhile, we'd like to understand how we can work on potential cooperation opportunities with relevant companies to protect their online security," commented Numen Cyber Technology's Chief Security Researcher.

Mr. Jeff Mei, Chief Marketing Officer of ChainUp Group added, "Continuous innovation has always been a crucial part of ChainUp's core DNA. As we strive to offer the most powerful blockchain solutions for businesses, we remain committed to further research and implementation of unique technologies to promote blockchain adoption. Web 3.0 is undoubtedly the future of digital and this hackathon offers a timely opportunity for us to discover inventive solutions to real-life business challenges and uncover new talents to grow together with us. We are honoured to work with a like-minded partner like Morpheus Labs to contribute to the development of the blockchain technology ecosystem in Singapore and beyond."

Following the hackathon, Morpheus Labs brings forth a mega full-day conference held at the exciting Zouk club. The award ceremony will also be held at the location where developers will be able to know the winners behind the attractive prizes and even secure incubation opportunities. There will also be a private after-party where invitations are extended to some guests for industry networking.

With the multitude of these events, Morpheus Labs is supported by a number of partners including Blockchain Association Singapore, Huawei Cloud APAC, GEMS, Geeq, BANSEA, Kucoin Exchange and Phillip Capital. It is therefore highly anticipated that this will be one of the most iconic Web 3 festival of the year in Asia.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a Singapore-based blockchain-platform-as-a-service provider offering the most powerful tools, scalable infrastructure and ready-to-use solution templates for enterprises and blockchain developers on the multi-cloud capability to build, deploy and manage innovative applications with cost and time efficiencies. The platform offers a multitude of intuitive solutions that enables developers and enterprises alike to take advantage of its platform to build effective solutions for various use cases.

Morpheus Labs have been partnering with tech giants to make blockchain more accessible and economical, even for individual developers who have the entrepreneurial dreams to develop innovative solutions to benefit the society. One of our largest partners is Huawei as they have been heavily investing in the Fintech scene in recent times.

