STARTrading Unveils Its New Data-Driven Forex Method, Which Aims to Reduce the Amount of Time Spent Trading

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - STARTrading, the Forex mentoring company, has announced the introduction of its new trading methodology. This is called the "STARTrading Method," which focuses on technical analysis rather than on a more fundamental analysis of the markets.
STARTrading's newly unveiled strategy revolves around a data-driven approach to Forex-trading, with senior officials at the company underlining that the ultimate aim is to help mentees to become more efficient in their trading and have more time to spend as they please. The company aims to teach its mentees how to enhance their understanding of technical aspects of trading, such as chart anatomy, profit maximization, risk assessments, and the employment of multiple time frames.
The company's announcement comes in light of the fact that the pandemic caused everyday company employees to question their job security, with unemployment in the US rising by 1.4 million during 2020. This has been exacerbated by the current economic crisis, with inflation hitting a 40-year-high and the Fed hiking up interest rates.
This led many people to turn to trading as a means of earning an additional income and thereby spreading their risk. The Forex market has seen an increase in trades of 29% since 2016 and is currently worth $2.409 quadrillion, with $6.6 billion being traded every on foreign exchange markets. During the pandemic, Forex trading increased by a massive 300%.
Trading is inevitably affected by the geopolitics of rivaling countries, with investments being placed in vulnerable positions as a result. The STARTrading method aims to avoid these factors by providing strategies that focus mainly on pattern-based technical analysis, indicators, and price studies of trades rather than outside factors. STARTrading's strategies have been tested for close to 20 years and have stood the test of time regardless of the economic or political context.
Lewis Crompton, CEO of STARTrading, highlights that "The STARTrading method aims to make investors self-reliant and independent when investing and trading. Achieving this level of independence can require any amount of time, depending on the willingness of the trader to learn. But, with the right training, this can be done through just 30 minutes of trading per day, and STARTrading's new system will help investors to attain this degree of efficiency. At the end of the day, it all depends on how hard they are willing to work with the process and how much effort they put in."
