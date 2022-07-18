ACME LABS™ to Partner With Chuck Jones Gallery to Bring Chuck Jones' Lost Character to the Metaverse on Hedera; San Diego Gets First Peek During Comic-Con 2022.



Lost Wrabbit\u2122 NFT

Lost Wrabbit\u2122 NFT + Fine Art Print Collection.





ACME LABS™ and Chuck Jones Gallery announced the development of the Lost Wrabbit™ NFT + Fine Art Print Collection today.

Animation legend Chuck Jones was the key creative force behind Looney Tunes cartoons and possibly the most memorable and enduring set of characters in history, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E Coyote, Marvin the Martian, and many others.

Chuck Jones Gallery's inaugural launch will be "Lost Wrabbit™," a unique character created by Chuck Jones in the 1980s. Ben Olson - an artist with Chuck Jones Gallery - is bringing Lost Wrabbit™ into the 2020s with a fresh, modern perspective.

"Leveraging distributed ledger technologies to provide provenance and authenticity is a game-changer for the art space," according to Craig Kausen, the grandson of Chuck Jones and President of the Chuck Jones Companies.

ACME LABS™ is a metaverse community built around visual storytelling that leverages emerging technologies, including distributed ledgers, augmented and virtual reality, and real-time interactions.

Their initial focus is on art and collectibles associated with animation, comic books, and emerging XR media. According to Jon Stock, CEO of ACME LABS, "Early Hollywood storytellers used the name 'ACME' as the ubiquitous provider of goods and services - and we are happy to bring this name to the new world of metaverse builders."

ACME LABS™ is built on Hedera - an enterprise-grade, environmentally friendly distributed ledger technology. Building on Hedera ensures creators and collectors can easily participate in the new world of metaverse building with low transaction fees. In addition, the Hedera ecosystem supports credit cards and cryptocurrency to allow more people to join in the Web3 revolution, whether or not they have invested in crypto.

Providing virtual rooms where creators and the community can share their collections and collaborate is an important distinction for ACME LABS™. In addition, they carefully choose creators to ensure quality and dedication to building a long-term and stable community.

The company is headquartered in San Diego, home to the world's largest comic book convention. During the San Diego Comic-Con, ACME LABS™ plans to give attendees (and those who love them) a chance to win a Limited Edition Lost Wrabbit™ NFT + Fine Art Print from Chuck Jones Gallery.

For more information and updates on the release, join us at https://twitter.com/acmelabs_tm or visit https://acmelabs.xyz/.

Press kit available here: https://www.dropbox.com/t/eJACT64L52SdJl5k

Please address all inquiries to info@acmelabs.xyz

