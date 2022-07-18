Notice of Meeting and Meeting Agenda of Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, Illinois Board of Directors - Open Session, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 9:30 A.M.

Pace Headquarters will be open to the public to attend this regular meeting of the Board of Directors.
All visitors will be screened for access to the board meeting. Your temperature will be taken, and you must complete a questionnaire.
The public is invited to watch the board meeting remotely by clicking on this link: www.pacebus.com/streaming.
If you wish to offer public comment on an agenda item, please submit your name, the agenda item(s) on which you wish to offer public comment, and your comment(s) to: publiccomment@pacebus.com no less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Rules for public comment can be found here: www.pacebus.com/rules-public-comment-virtual-meetings.
Pledge of Allegiance
1. Roll Call
2. Approval of Minutes
Approval of the June 15, 2022, open session minutes.
3. Public Comment
4. Chairman's Report
Chairman Kwasneski's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.
5. Directors' Reports
The Directors' reports on Pace-related activities during the past month.
6. Executive Director's Report
The Executive Director's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.
7. Approval of Consent Agenda
*A. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to ADP, Inc. for the implementation of the Workforce Now Payroll and Time and Attendance systems and the associated payroll processing services. This is a five-year contract in an amount not to exceed $1,186,880.00
*B. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to Trapeze Software Group, Inc., for the purchase, installation, and integration of Sierra Wireless MG90 gateway routers for fixed route service in an amount not to exceed $644,166.00.
*C. Ordinance authorizing a change order to Contract No. 226142 with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI) for software maintenance and support services on ESRI's proprietary ArcInfo and ArcView GIS software used on Pace's Graphic Information Systems. This change order extends the contract term from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, and increases the contract amount from $127,791.78 to $153,709.78, an increase of $25,918.00.
*Denotes Consent Agenda Items.
8. Items Removed from Consent Agenda
9. Action Items
A. Ordinance authorizing a change order to Contract No. 229336 with - TranSystems for architectural and engineering Corporation services for Pace's Pulse Dempster Line on-road stations. This change order increases the contract total from $1,551,818.61 to $1,995,808.09, an increase of $443,989.48.
10. Issues/Discussions/Reports
A. Presentation on Route 697 Northwest Transportation Center - Harper College Pilot
B. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results - May 2022
C. Financial Statement for the Month Ending May 2022
11. Adjournment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.