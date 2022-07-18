Notice of Meeting and Meeting Agenda of Pace, the Suburban Bus Division of the RTA, Illinois Board of Directors - Open Session, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 9:30 A.M.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - July 18, 2022 - (

Pace Headquarters will be open to the public to attend this regular meeting of the Board of Directors.

All visitors will be screened for access to the board meeting. Your temperature will be taken, and you must complete a questionnaire.

The public is invited to watch the board meeting remotely by clicking on this link: www.pacebus.com/streaming.

If you wish to offer public comment on an agenda item, please submit your name, the agenda item(s) on which you wish to offer public comment, and your comment(s) to: publiccomment@pacebus.com no less than 24 hours prior to the start of the meeting. Rules for public comment can be found here: www.pacebus.com/rules-public-comment-virtual-meetings.

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Roll Call

2. Approval of Minutes

Approval of the June 15, 2022, open session minutes.

3. Public Comment

4. Chairman's Report

Chairman Kwasneski's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

5. Directors' Reports

The Directors' reports on Pace-related activities during the past month.

6. Executive Director's Report

The Executive Director's report on Pace-related activities during the past month.

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

*A. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to ADP, Inc. for the implementation of the Workforce Now Payroll and Time and Attendance systems and the associated payroll processing services. This is a five-year contract in an amount not to exceed $1,186,880.00

*B. Ordinance authorizing the award of a sole source contract to Trapeze Software Group, Inc., for the purchase, installation, and integration of Sierra Wireless MG90 gateway routers for fixed route service in an amount not to exceed $644,166.00.

*C. Ordinance authorizing a change order to Contract No. 226142 with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI) for software maintenance and support services on ESRI's proprietary ArcInfo and ArcView GIS software used on Pace's Graphic Information Systems. This change order extends the contract term from August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023, and increases the contract amount from $127,791.78 to $153,709.78, an increase of $25,918.00.

*Denotes Consent Agenda Items.

8. Items Removed from Consent Agenda

9. Action Items

A. Ordinance authorizing a change order to Contract No. 229336 with - TranSystems for architectural and engineering Corporation services for Pace's Pulse Dempster Line on-road stations. This change order increases the contract total from $1,551,818.61 to $1,995,808.09, an increase of $443,989.48.

10. Issues/Discussions/Reports

A. Presentation on Route 697 Northwest Transportation Center - Harper College Pilot

B. Suburban Service and Regional ADA Budget Results - May 2022

C. Financial Statement for the Month Ending May 2022

11. Adjournment

