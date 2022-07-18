Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (GEGR) Announces Our Consorzio Green Solution & GNL Purchase Lipro HKW-HGW Plant

Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., GEGR ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces following corporate update.

The Company announces the purchase of a Lipro HKW-HGW Plant valued at over $7,000,000 USD from its Trustee. The Lipro HKW-HGW Plant is a biomass cogeneration plant designed to produce electricity from the wood chips to meet the needs of the user and, at the same time, the heat produced is used for heating without dispersion. In addition, unused electricity is fed into the public electricity grid.

The cogeneration plants allow the simultaneous generation of electricity and heat, with fuel savings compared to a separate production of the two vectors which translates into an economic and environmental advantage.

The cogeneration systems allow to recover the heat produced and dispersed during the electricity generation process, using it to cover the heating needs.

Trigeneration plants, on the other hand, in addition to generating electricity and heat for heating, use part of the residual heat as energy to power the cooling system.

Pyrolysis is the most efficient way to transform solid biomass into electricity, but not all systems guarantee the same performance. Lipro HKW - HGW divides the process into 3 different phases and is able to optimize them as needed, guaranteeing more reliable performance, the best for 10 years.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7475/131152_ff5661f3c427c818_001full.jpg

The development of Lipro HKW - HGW began in 2020 and the plant was connected to the electricity grid in January 2021, after undergoing a process of continuous improvement throughout the construction and development period. In the following months, other optimization interventions were made until the entire system was ready for its definitive entry on the market. To date there are 40 active plans deployed globally. Gaensel Energy will be working with its Consorzio Green Solution partners for the ideal location of this first biomass plant in Italy and are negotiating additional plans for deployment in the Americas.

____________________________

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR:

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. GEGR is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Our asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

https://twitter.com/gegrgroup

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131152