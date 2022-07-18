GABY Inc. Discusses Q1 Results and Acquisition Strategy with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GABY Inc. GABLF ("the Company"), a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. CEO of the Company, Margot Micallef, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a California-focused retail consolidator of dispensaries," said Micallef. "We bought our first dispensary in April of last year," she shared. "It is called the Mankind Dispensary, and it is one of the highest grossing dispensaries in California."

"Our goal is to consolidate in SoCal, using Mankind as the foundation for the SoCal market, and then look for a similar sized foundational dispensary in Northern California and growing in that area as well," she continued. "We also have our own proprietary brand that we sell out of our store, and our goal is to grow our brands as we grow our retail chains."

"My mission is to normalize cannabis consumption and to empower people to self-prescribe cannabis," shared Micallef. "We do that through our retail location by having a self-serve model, unlike other dispensaries."

"What sets GABY Inc. apart from all of the other companies?", asked Copley. "I would say that it is our management team," said Micallef. "One of the big failings in the cannabis industry has been lack of execution," she explained. "We have been very selective with the team that we've put together, and my strength is in building teams," she said. "Quite frankly, I believe we have the best management team in California cannabis."

Copley then asked about the Company's recently announced Q1 results, which reflected a 115% increase in revenues. "Part of that growth came from our moving to retail," said Micallef, noting that the Company also made significant strides towards increased operational efficiencies. "When we acquired Mankind Dispensary, we also increased our revenues, and it all serves as an example of the fact that we execute."

The conversation then turned to the investment potential of the cannabis industry. "There were a lot of large companies that raised significant capital and made a lot of promises, but did not deliver," explained Micallef. "There is some justification for investors to be negative with cannabis," she added. "However, if investors do their homework, they will find gems in the cannabis industry," she shared. "The industry is succeeding; there are good companies to invest in, including GABY."

