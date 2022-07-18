NaturalShrimp, Inc. Discusses Norway Salmon Trial and Increasing Production with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp, Inc. SHMP ("the Company), a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. CEO of the Company, Gerald Easterling, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Easterling began the interview by discussing the challenges of a recent fire that took place on July 3rd of this year. "We have had a fire before, and this one is not as devastating," explained Easterling. "We are not going anywhere," he added. "We have a great group of people working for us, which we call our emergency response team."

"The fire looks like it was caused by an external source," continued Easterling. "Our number one goal has been to get ourselves back up and running," he said. "We have actually developed a mobile water treatment system as a result of the fire, which can be rolled out on a 40 foot trailer," shared Easterling. " In the meantime, we have existing equipment at the facility that should be operational in the next few days," he said, adding that the Company experienced minimal shrimp loss.

"Could you give us an overview of your Webster City, Iowa facility?" asked Copley. "It is a huge project," said Easterling, noting that the location is made up of five 50,000 square foot barns. "The first two barns have been completed," he shared. "Through Webster City and our Chicago sales, we are starting to sell live shrimp on the open market."

"How have your sales been?" asked Copley. "We are ramping it up," said Easterling. "We are shipping live shrimp in bulk now in up to 500 gallon containers," he explained. "It reduces packaging costs and allows us to ship more shrimp at one time," said Easterling. "In the very near future, we will be shipping to the Chicago approximately 1,000 lbs. per week," continued Easterling, adding that the Company's Texas location has also begun weekly live sales.

The conversation then turned to the Company's patented technologies, which were recently tested in an independent study in Norway. "We are getting the results back soon and we feel that they will be very positive," said Easterling. "We are also moving to Australia with a trial for water remediation, and that is going to kick off in November."

"We will be able to show the value of these technologies over the next few months, as well as the opportunity to license them, and create another revenue stream," said Easterling.

"What can you tell us about the Company's upcoming corporate update?" asked Copley. "We are moving forward and our team is supportive," said Easterling. "We are expecting to receive FINRA approval next week" he explained. "Then the next step will be the NASDAQ, which has been our direction."

To close the interview, Easterling elaborated on the Company's acquisition of Hydrenesis Aquaculture and the value of its technology. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming announcements on the website as the Company continues to grow and increase production.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

