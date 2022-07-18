Dogs and Cats in the Pacific Northwest to Get Medical Care That Rivals Human Medical Facilities



VRCCO Concept Building

Artist's rendition of the future VRCCO medical facility to include a beer garden, food truck court, and childcare.





The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) has announced they are breaking ground on a new location in Bend, Oregon. The spacious new state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced medical care for pets in the Pacific Northwest. Features of the 26,000-square-foot medical facility include a bone and joint center, physical therapy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluoroscopic capabilities, and computed tomography (CT).

The founders have also focused on providing a truly unique experience for the staff and pet parents. For staff, the founders are forming VetCadets Childcare, which will be located within the building and provide subsidized child care. And then, for everyone, there will be a food truck court and beer garden boasting some of the best food in Central Oregon. Dr. Mauricio Dujowich, co-founder and CEO of VRCCO, explains the unique elements are a result of their guiding core values, which include going beyond expectations and a personalized experience. He notes that "Although nobody wants to be at the doctor's, it does not mean we can't do everything possible to make it a positive experience for pets, the pet parents, and staff." In an age where service and customer experience seem to have taken a back seat, this innovative group is certainly taking all the right steps in creating and bringing that back while raising the bar in the veterinary space.

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon was originally founded in 2018 and is currently located on the west side of Bend. They see patients with advanced or emergency medical conditions from the entire Pacific Northwest. VRCCO is the only 24/7 emergency veterinary facility in Central Oregon in addition to having board-certified doctors in Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, Surgery, and Ophthalmology. A groundbreaking ceremony is being held on July 30 at noon for staff, with an anticipated completion date in the Fall of 2023.

For more information, contact: rronan@vrcvet.com.

