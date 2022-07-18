Sky's the Limit for High Growth Fintech as It Signs Travel Industry Client



Freemarket offering

Cross-border payments and FX with London based fintech Freemarket





LONDON, England - July 18, 2022 - (

)

London-based payments and FX fintech Freemarket has been appointed by Alternative Airlines, a fast growth UK-based flight search and booking site, to provide multi-currency foreign exchange services.

The appointment means Alternative Airlines will now be able to expand its footprint and trade in the currencies of Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Founded in 2016, Freemarket works predominantly with financial institutions including neo and digital banks and fintechs, insurance providers, regulated industries, payment service providers and merchants.

The company's software and aggregated Tier 1 bank network access enables the real-time movement of monies so inbound transfers and receipts are transacted fast and currency exchange rates are optimised for the benefit of customers as they get pricing close to currency market rates. The company does this by creating a liquid internal market which matches buyers and sellers of currency through the netting of incoming payments.

Acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in Europe, Freemarket enables businesses to receive and pay funds in over 40 different currencies across 100 countries. The company currently processes over £350M in transactions monthly.

Sam Argyle, managing director at Alternative Airlines, said:

"We currently offer 600+ airlines in 160+ currencies across the world and are gearing up for significant further growth. We wanted a partner who could facilitate our ambitions.

"We awarded our contract to Freemarket following a rigorous competitive tender process. We were impressed by the depth and breadth of currency and geographical coverage, their customer retention rates and ambitions to grow and add further currencies to their service offering."

Alex Hunn, CEO of Freemarket, said:

"Alternative Airlines is one of the fastest-growing travel businesses based in the UK, and we are delighted they chose us to help underpin their continued expansion into new countries. In short, our service simplifies cross-border business transactions.

"By using our platform, they no longer have to nurture individual banking relationships in each country they trade with as we already have solid relationships with tier 1 banks across the world."

About Freemarket

Freemarket works with businesses globally to accelerate their growth by giving them access to cross-border payments and currency exchange in over 40 currencies and across 100 countries optimised for their needs. Blending their own technology, insights, experience and industry connections with the best technology and banking service infrastructures available, the company securely automates the full lifecycle of payments from collection and receipt of funds to delivery.

About Alternative Airlines

Alternative Airlines is a flight search and booking site that provides a quick, easy and personalised way to book flights online — with the support of an expert Customer Service team. The site offers 600+ global airlines, including all major carriers as well as smaller airlines flying to more remote regions of the world. Committed to bringing greater payment flexibility and convenience to customers, Alternative Airlines' global audience can choose from 40+ international payment methods, including Buy Now, Pay Later, e-wallets and cryptocurrency, across 160 currencies.

