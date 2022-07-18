ParetoHealth Expands Sales Team



Logo

ParetoHealth corporate logo





PHILADELPHIA - July 18, 2022 - (

)

ParetoHealth announced the strategic expansion of its sales team. This expansion reflects the company's continued growth as the dominant market leader in health benefits captives, as well as its concentrated, tactical development in the Western and Southwestern United States.

ParetoHealth will more than double its sales team in 2022, to include more than 20 new sales, sales management, and sales operations positions. The sales management team grew with the addition of Senior Vice Presidents of Sales Kristen Rivers, Jason Slattum, and Brett Turman and Vice Presidents of Sales Scott Byrne and Kelly Nieman. They are joined by new Regional Vice Presidents Chet McBee (Arizona), Steven Musto (Missouri), David George (Michigan), Sam Wilmeth (Florida), and Kevin Stayner (California).

"In today's economic climate, employers are facing rising costs at every turn and ParetoHealth is recognized as the way they can save money," says Andrew Cavenagh, CEO of ParetoHealth. "The savings compound each year, so savvy employers understand the urgency to join now. Expansion of our sales team, combined with our hiring efforts across other key departments, positions ParetoHealth to respond to the increasing new business demands while continuing to support zealously our Captive Members and consultants."

ParetoHealth is the largest health benefits captive manager in the country, with over $3B in healthcare benefits at hand, $800M in stop-loss premium under management, and over 600,000 covered lives.

Media Contact: Catharine Thurston, thurston@paretohealth.com

###

Website: paretohealth.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pareto-health

Press Release Service by

Original Source: