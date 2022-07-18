SoundOut Wins Two ISA Better Sound Awards

LONDON - July 18, 2022 - (

SoundOut, the world leader in strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing, has today announced that it has been awarded two awards in the 2022 ISA Better Sound Awards. The trophies have been awarded for BrandMatch, a tool that ensures that sonic assets are perfectly matched to any given brand personality.

BrandMatch was awarded a Better Sound Award in both the Research & Development and the Audio Branding categories.

BrandMatch enables a brand to define its precise brand personality and then test any proposed sonic identity, mainstream music or voice with consumers, to measure the percentage personality match between the brand and the audio asset.

David Courtier-Dutton, CEO, SoundOut, said: "We are thrilled to receive two ISA Better Sound Awards for BrandMatch. BrandMatch is already being used by brands worldwide to ensure that music in branding is genuinely consistent with the core brand personality. It is also increasingly being used to ensure that the sound used in marketing is both on brand and delivering on the desired emotional attributes for any given campaign. It's a huge honour for the SoundOut team to be rewarded for their hard work."

The ISA Better Sound Awards recognise the very best in innovative sound projects. The awards promote innovative, smart and useful sound projects, products and services that contribute to the motto: 'Make the World Sound Better'.

Hundreds of organisations from across the globe submitted their recent sound projects for consideration and nominations were then judged by a panel of 15 business leaders and executives from brands, sonic branding agencies and academics.

About SoundOut

SoundOut is the world leader in strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing. It has achieved this lead position by combining three powerful capabilities.

Working with world-leading music psychologists and over 500,000 consumers, it has mapped the explicit emotional DNA of sound and used this as the foundation for a suite of tools, such as BrandMatch, that can be used at various stages of sonic branding development to increase the certainty of a return on investment.

The development of a wholly owned consumer panel of over 3.5 million people, which enables brands to test their sonic assets at scale.

The testing and analysis of almost 200 in-market sonic logos (The SoundOut Index) that reveals the key criteria that are essential to audio branding and audio marketing success.

Website: www.soundout.com

