Hidden Level Emerges as an Industry Leader in Low-Altitude Drone Sensing Software

Hidden Level, a leading developer of scalable sensor infrastructure capable of monitoring low-altitude airspace, has emerged as a leading SaaS provider in the drone industry and the world's first low-altitude air traffic data service. Through its distributed sensor network, the Syracuse-based company provides situational awareness of possible unauthorized drones in public spaces and ensures the safety of the National Airspace System (NAS) at low altitudes.

Hidden Level's Airspace Monitoring System (AMS) is a cloud-based solution that uses passive RF technology to provide real-time location data for unmanned aircraft. Sensors are strategically installed on existing infrastructure, buildings, rooftops, and cell towers. AMS data is compatible with many popular security platform providers and data integrates directly into facilities' existing video management systems, security operations centers, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) service supplier platforms as a simple add-on service via GeoJSON-based API.

"As cities become smarter and technology becomes more advanced, it's important to have systems in place to ensure the safe use of drones," said Jeff Cole, CEO and co-founder of Hidden Level. "Hidden Level is committed to advancing the unmanned aerial systems industry, and we're excited to offer a scalable solution that frees organizations from the burden of owning and maintaining expensive technology."

With over 900,000 registered drones in the U.S. and an innumerable number of unregistered ones, drone detection has grown into a complex problem in public venues and crowded spaces. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), over 100 drone sightings are reported a month on average at U.S. airports by citizens, pilots, and law enforcement.

The proliferation of consumer drones and the potential use of commercial drones for e-commerce delivery presents new challenges for ensuring safe drone operations. Current solutions and existing technologies do not scale for the large area coverage needed for major cities. In comparison, 10 of Hidden Level's installations can detect drones over an entire major metropolitan area such as Washington, DC.

Hidden level has raised nearly $21 million in venture funding, with the latest round led by Lobby Capital and participation from investors including Lockheed Martin, Alsop Louie Partners, Pipeline Capital, Quest Venture Partners, Lauder Partners, and more.

About Hidden Level

Founded in 2018, Hidden Level is led by a team of skilled sensor experts with more than a decade of experience building innovative sensor solutions for both military and commercial customers. Hidden Level's airspace monitoring service delivers the only industry solution that provides secure, accurate low-altitude airspace monitoring at scale. By eliminating the burden of owning, operating and maintaining expensive and rapidly changing sensor technology equipment, Hidden Level provides its customers only what is necessary—real-time, actionable data at a fraction of the cost.

