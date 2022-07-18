Report Finds Big Social Media Platforms Not Welcoming to LGBTQ+ Users While MollyTommy Provides a Supportive Online Community

ATLANTA - July 18, 2022 - (

GLAAD's 2022 Social Media Safety Index (SMSI) finds traditional social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok is neither a welcoming nor a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community while MollyTommy provides a supportive online community. The report evaluated a dozen LGBTQ+ specific indicators that could be harmful and/or discriminatory to LGBTQ+ people. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok scored under 50 out of a possible 100. TikTok scored the lowest at 43%. Instagram scored the highest at 48%.

According to the report, 84% of LGBTQ+ adults surveyed stated not enough protections are on social media to prevent discrimination, harassment, or disinformation due to the amount of hate and persecution they experience on a regular basis.

"GLAAD's 2022 SMSI is very disheartening considering social media can offer an informal learning environment for people in the formative stages of their identity and offer quick and constant access to social ties and other resources. This is why MollyTommy was created and is the only social media devoted to the LGBTQ+ community," says Tammy Kaudy, MollyTommy's Executive Director.

MollyTommy is a free social media platform where LGBTQ+ communities, their friends, families and businesses can unite with a sense of purpose and use their voices to engage with each other in a safe environment. MollyTommy allows each member to browse feeds, news, events and groups, as well as engage in community-wide conversations, access information and receive support.

MollyTommy was founded over two years ago after recognizing a need to create a safe online place where LGBTQ+ individuals and their allies could share information freely without the fear of harassment and discrimination.

MollyTommy also provides a subscription-based platform which allows businesses to connect globally with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, over 18 million individuals in the US alone.

In November 2021, Facebook (known now as META and including Instagram,) announced it would no longer allow advertisers to target users based on potentially sensitive topics such as health, sexual orientation, or religious and political beliefs. "LGBT" is just one of the categories no longer available to advertisers.

Although Facebook had good intentions, it was and still is difficult for brands to use social media to connect with the LGBTQ+ community. MollyTommy is the only social media platform specifically serving the LGBTQ+ community in which advertisers can show their support and guarantee to be seen.

Business users can create a verified business profile, submit local coupons, menus, events, news; collect reviews; buy local ads; and show community support. MollyTommy is currently allowing businesses to set up a free account for 90 days. General membership is always free.

MollyTommy encourages local groups to continue their discussions and community support online at MollyTommy and the team is working diligently to make it the most fun, exciting, talked-about, safe, thought-provoking, and change-making social media platform.

To join, visit mollytommy.com

