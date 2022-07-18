Red Light Holland and Mistercap LLC Partnership Update

Clarification and additional information pertaining to the June 30th, 2022 Press Release regarding Red Light Holland and the MISTERCAP mushroom wellness brand.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2022) - Red Light Holland Corp. TRIP 4YX TRUFF ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional (e.g. shiitake, lion's mane) mushroom home grow kits in North America, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to provide this clarification and update with additional information regarding its partnership with Mistercap LLC.

The partnership created by Red Light Holland and Mistercap LLC for the new Mushrooms wellness brand called MISTERCAP, will initially launch with a functional mushroom home grow kit, allowing customers to grow their own legal mushrooms in the comfort of their own homes, expected to be sold in Q4 of 2022. From there, the companies intend to expand to other legal, functional and innovative mushroom products, as well as a line of apparel and accessories, to be made available across the EU and North America in early 2023. Further, Mistercap LLC will be receiving marketing advisory services from the multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa for the new MISTERCAP brand, who will leverage his social media presence to promote legal mushroom products.

The MISTERCAP brand, in conjunction with Red Light Holland, is also committed to creating educational and responsible use messaging in relation to the use of any products made available by the brand. Red Light Holland and Mistercap LLC will share further details on the MISTERCAP products, team, and vision in the weeks to come. MISTERCAP products will be intended to help promote a healthy lifestyle. No MISTERCAP products are intended to treat or cure any medical conditions and are in no event a substitute for professional medical care. No statements made by Red Light Holland, Mistercap LLC or Wiz Khalifa have been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration or any other similar body of another jurisdiction, and are in no event a substitute for professional medical care. Red Light Holland, Mistercap LLC and Wiz Khalifa encourage all consumers to speak with their doctors and professional medical advisors for any solutions that may be appropriate for each person individually.

About MISTERCAP

MISTERCAP is a mushroom wellness brand founded in 2022 to create innovative functional mushroom wellness products and is affiliated with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, who provides marketing advisory services to the company. More information will be made available in the coming weeks on MISTERCAP.COM and INSTAGRAM.COM/MISTERCAP

Transaction Details

As has previously been disclosed, in connection with launching the MISTERCAP brand, Red Light Holland and Mistercap, LLC have entered into an intellectual property licensing agreement (the "IP Licensing Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the IP Licensing Agreement, Mistercap, LLC shall exclusively license certain intellectual property held by Mistercap, LLC to Red Light Holland to develop, cultivate, process, package, distribute and sell mushroom and/or truffle-related products under the MISTERCAP brands. The initial term of the IP Licensing Agreement shall be for three years and shall be automatically renewable for one-year successive terms upon Red Light Holland continuing to hit certain benchmark sales targets. As partial consideration for the license, Mistercap, LLC will be paid (i) C$250,000 in cash and (ii) C$1,000,000, which is to be satisfied through the issuance of common shares in the capital of Red Light Holland (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.075 per Common Share. The Common Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities laws. In addition, Mistercap, LLC will: (x) receive monthly royalty payments paid over the term of the IP Licensing Agreement, calculated based on the sale of products developed pursuant to the partnership and (y) be paid a monthly marketing fee. Additional payments are due in the event future markets are available to sell in pursuant to the terms of the IP Licensing Agreement. The Company has budgeted C$1,000,000 per year to fulfill royalty fees, marketing expenses and additional payment obligations owed to Mistercap, LLC pursuant to the terms of the IP Licensing Agreement. The Company plans on reallocating a majority of the $1,800,000 marketing budget outlined under the heading "Use of Proceeds and Milestones" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 towards growing the MISTERCAP brand.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The company is an Ontario-based corporation that specializes in the mushroom industry, and specifically home grow kits for functional natural mushrooms, while positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

